Militant killed, another likely injured in Rajouri gunfight

Jammu: One militant killed and another was likely injured in an ongoing gunbattle in the woods of Rajouri, where five men of elite Special Forces of Army were killed on Friday.

Defence spokesman Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said that one militant was killed while another was likely wounded in the gunfight.

“In the ongoing joint operation in Kandi Forest, Rajouri sector by Indian Army in coordination with JKP & CRPF, at approx 0700 hours the cordon while closing in spotted and pinned down the terrorists. In the ensuing gunbattle one terrorist has been neutralised and one terrorist is likely to be injured,” he said,

He further added that so far huge recoveries have been made in the operation.

The recoveries include one AK56, four magazines of AK, 56 rounds of AK, 1 x 9mm pistol with mag, three grenades & one ammunition pouch.

“Identity of the neutralised terrorist is being ascertained,” he said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Army Chief General Manoj Pandey will visit Rajouri today to assess the ground situation where troops have launched a massive operation after killing 10 army personnel in the past two weeks.

Officials said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande is likely to chair a high-level security meeting in Jammu before flying back to Dellhi.

Meanwhile, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi reached Rajouri early morning to review the ongoing operation.

“Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi Army Commander Northern Command at Ground Zero, reviewing the operational situation on the ongoing operations at Kandi Rajouri where contact was re-established with militants. He was briefed on all aspects of the operations by ground commanders,” Northern Command shared a tweet—(KNO)

