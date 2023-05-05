2 Newly Recruited Militants Killed In Baramulla: Police

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with joint team of police and army in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

“Acting on specific input about the presence of militants in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla district, the joint team launched a cordon and search operation there early Thursday morning”, a police official said

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the search party of the joint forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of firing, he said, two militants were killed. He said incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK 47 rifle and a pistol, were recovered from the site of the encounter, he said.

Police identified the killed duo as Shakir Majid Najar and Hanan Ahmad Seh from Shopian district. Both had joined militancy in the month of March 2023, police said. “Further Investigation going on,” police said. From their possession, one AK-47 Rifle and a pistol were recovered, he said.

This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours in the Valley after a brief lull.

Two militants were killed when encounter took place after the security forces foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of Kupwara district on Wednesday.

