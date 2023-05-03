Kupwara Encounter: 2 militants killed, search ops on

Kupwara: Two militant have been killed in a gunfight that broke out between militants and security forces at Pinchad area of the Machil sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said.

An official said that a joint team of police and Army after receiving information about the presence of militants launched an operation in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces intensified searches towards the suspected spot, the militants fired upon the party, which was retaliated to, triggering an encounter.

He said during the exchange of fire, two militants have been killed while the operation is on in the area—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print