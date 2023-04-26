SIU Files Chargesheet Against 2 Militants, 3 Associates In NIA Court

Srinagar: Special Investigation Unit (SIU-I) Srinagar has presented chargesheet against two militants and three of their associates before the Court of NIA Srinagar, officials said.

The charge-sheet was filed in case (FIR No. 69/2022) under section 7/25 A Act, 13, 18, & 23 UA(P) Act in connection with a case registered with Police Station Chanapora Srinagar on 1 November 2022.

According to police, the case came to be filed on receipt of a docket received from in-charge naka party and was subsequently transferred to SIU-I Srinagar by the orders of PHQ J&K Jammu.

“Pertinently, two grenades were recovered from the two suspects namely Amir Mushtaq Dar of Sozeith Lawaypora and Kabil Rashid Dar of HMT Srinagar who were intercepted by the Naka party at a checkpoint established at Harnambal near Sports Stadium Natipora Chanapora,” a police spokesperson said. Besides, he said, their personal mobile phones with inbuilt SIM cards were also seized. Accordingly, a case was registered and investigation was initiated, he said.

“During the course of investigation, another co-accused namely Aqib Jamal Bhat of Sozeith was apprehended and on his disclosure, one IED which was kept hidden by him in a pit at Rangreth near Railway track was recovered in presence of concerned Executive Magistrate,” he said, adding, “IED was got destroyed/blasted on spot by the Bomb Disposal Squad.”

During further course of investigation, he said, it “established” that the three arrested accused persons Amir Mushtaq Dar, Kabil Rashid Dar and Aqib Jamal Bhat working as militant associates for the militants viz, Momin Gulzar Mir and Basit Ahmad Dar under a “well-knit criminal” conspiracy were providing logistic support to them and procured hand grenades and IED for carrying out the terrorist activities.

“On the strength of evidence collected (material/documentary & oral), the three arrested accused persons were found to be involved in the commission of offences punishable in terms of provision of Arms Act and UA(P) Act under sections 7/25 Arms Act, 13, 18, 23 & 39 UA(P) Act and the accused viz Momin Gulzar Mir and Basit Ahmad Dar are found to be involved in the commission of offences under sections 13, 18, 20 & 38 UA(P) Act, who are absconding and the proceedings under section 299 CrPC have been proposed to be initiated against them.”

Accordingly, the sanction for launching prosecution against the accused persons was obtained from the Home Department and the charge sheet is presented before the Court of NIA Srinagar in the instant case, he added.

