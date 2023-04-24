Srinagar schools to teach 4 fundamental ops of Maths with ‘BODMAS’ to students upto class 10

Srinagar: The authorities in Srinagar have decided to teach four fundamental operations of Mathematics with “BODMAS” to students upto class 10th in order to enhance the quality of education and create equal interest in learning among students.

The decision was taken after the authorities found that non-teaching of four fundamental operations of Maths, along with “BODMAS” was impeding students’ understanding of Mathematics and making studies difficult for them.

Chief Education Officer Srinagar in a circular,has said a discussion was held with education experts and experienced officers in Srinagar district to identify reasons for the lack of interest in studies among some students.

“It was concluded that students lacking a full command of Maths cannot become extraordinary intelligent, efficient, and all-rounder citizens,” the circular reads.

It reads that it has been decided that all schools in Srinagar district must teach these basic concepts to all students from Primary to Higher Secondary levels.

CEO has directed all the heads of institutions to impart impart full knowledge of the four fundamental operations and “BODMAS” to all students up to class 10th.

“The heads of schools are given a 15-day window, from April 24 to May 8 to impart full knowledge of the four fundamental operations and BODMAS to all students up to class 10th,” the circular reads.

CEO also warned schools of action if any student, after May 9 is found to be weak in these basic concepts.

“The concerned teachers will face action as warranted under the rules, and the concerned HOI will be held responsible,” the circular reads.

As per the circular chairman of cluster level committees have been asked to monitor this process under the guidance and supervision of respective cluster heads to ensure proper implementation of this circular in letter and spirit—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print