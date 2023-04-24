IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar to shift office to Saida Kadal Srinagar

Srinagar:

All the IGNOU Learners and other stakeholders are informed that the office of IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar is being shifted to a new location. The shifting is being made in the interest of the Learners and other stakeholders. The new office is located on the Dalgate-Kashmir University Road and is very well connected. We are confident that this change will allow us to enhance our Student Support Services and meet the expectations of our Learners, informed Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar, Regional Director, IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar.

The new office address is; IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar, Saida Kadal, Dalgate-Kashmir University Road, Srinagar-190003.

All the IGNOU Learners and other stakeholders are informed that the shifting of the office of IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar will start from tomorrow, 25/04/2023 (Tuesday) so the office will remain closed for routine work from tomorrow and all the communication from 25/04/2023 to 28/04/2023 may be done on the official email of IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar only. The email id is [email protected]

Dr. Shahnawaz also said that the IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar will start normal functioning from the new office from 01/05/2023 (Monday) onwards. The Learners are informed not to visit the office of the IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar from 25/04/2023 to 28/04/2023. He also informed all the stakeholders to update their office records and make necessary changes in the office address of IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar so as to ensure that all future correspondence is directed/send to our new office address.

