J&K Reports 57 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, No Death

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 57 fresh covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.
They said that 33 cases were reported from Jammu division and 24 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 481264. Among the cases, 174780 are from Jammu division and 306484 from Kashmir Valley.
Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, Jammu reported 25, Udhampur 4, Rajouri 0, Doda 4, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0, Reasi 0, Srinagar 2, Baramulla 4, Budgam 3, Pulwama 2, Kupwara 0, Anantnag 11, Bandipora 2, Ganderbal 0, Kulgam 0 and Shopian 0.
There was no death either from Jammu division or Kashmir Valley during the time. So far 4789 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2356 from Jammu division and 2433 from the Valley.
Besides, they said, 77 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—9 from Jammu division and 68 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 554 active cases— 297 in Jammu and 257 in Kashmir.
