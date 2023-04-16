J&K Reports 85 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 85 fresh covid-19 cases while as there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.
They said that 36 cases were reported from Jammu division and 49 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 480831. Among the cases, 174560are from Jammu division and 306271 from Kashmir Valley.
Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, 28 cases were reported Jammu district, 13 from Anantnag, nine from Srinagar, eight each from Bandipora and Pulwama, six from Baramulla, five from Udhampur, four from Budgam, and one each from Doda, Poonch, Reasi and Kulgam.
There was no death either from Jammu division or Kashmir Valley during the time. So far 4789 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2356 from Jammu division and 2433 from the Valley.
Besides, they said, 55 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—10 from Jammu division and 45 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 716 active cases— 237 in Jammu and 389 in Kashmir.