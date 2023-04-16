5-Day Wet Spell With Gusty Winds Forecast From Today

MeT Says Day Temp To Drop ‘Abruptly’ By 7-8°C, Low Lying Areas Likely To See Waterlogging

Srinagar : Weather department here on Saturday said that a fresh spell of intermittent light to moderate rain in plains and snowfall over higher reaches was very likely in J&K during 16 -20th with main activity during on Monday and Tuesday.

“During this wet spell, thunderstorm with strong gusty wind reaching (20-30KMPH) and hailstorm is also possible at some places of Jammu and Kashmir,” a meteorological department official here said.

This wet spell is due to approaching of a fresh Western Disturbance over North India, he said.

He said that is possibility of temporary disruption of surface transportation especially over hilly and snowbound areas.

There could be waterlogging in low lying areas as well as damage to orchards. “There is likely to be abrupt fall in day temperature by 7-8°C.”

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 9.1°C against 9.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 6.2°C against 6.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 4.6°C against 3.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 10.6°C against 9.4°C on the previous night and it was 4.5°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 7.0°C against 5.4°C on the previous night and it was 5.5°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 6.2°C against 5.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 21.2°C against 20.3°C on the previous night. It was 2.0°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 9.3°C (above normal by 1.1°C), Batote 13.2°C (above normal by 2.7°C), Katra 19.4°C (2.9°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 8.9°C (1.9°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 0.2°C and 3.3°C respectively, he said.

