G-20 Summit: Div Com sets 10 days deadline for completion of works

Srinagar: Taking firsthand review of ongoing works under G-20 Summit, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today issued clear cut directions to all Officers, Officials and contractors associated with these works to complete them within set timelines.

The Div Com issued this direction during a high level meeting held here to take review of works completed, and ongoing works under G-20 Summit.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Commissioner SMC/ CEO Srinagar Smart City Limited, V.C LC&MA, Director Floriculture, Labour Commissioner J&K, SSP Security, SSP Traffic City, C.Es of PW (R&B), PHE (Jal Shakti), I&FC (Jal Shakti), KPDCL Kashmir and other Officers and Officials besides Contractors of works going on under G-20 Summit.

At the outset, the Div Com said that the works are for the people and should be completed at an earliest for their convenience. He sought feedback from the participants regarding the needs and requirements visavis meeting work completion deadlines.

During the meeting, the Div Com took detailed work wise status from the concerned Officers and Contractors involved in the respective works.

The Officers and Contractors briefed the Div Com about the status of the works in hand and also presented timelines of finishing the works.

The Div Com gave a deadline of 10 days to most of the works including concrete works, Footpaths, Tiling works, Drainage works, underground works, landscaping and turfing that are still going on including the Blacktopping works and installation of signages.

He instructed the concerned to check if there is need of labour component and directed the Labour Commissioner J&K to provide labour to them to meet the demand.

He also directed them to start parallel works to ensure timely completion of all works.

The Div Com gave a deadline of upto Eid to complete the Blacktopping works.

He also reprimanded some of the officers and contractors for slow pace of work and cautioned them against proceeding with such attitude vis a vis completion of works. He made clear that action shall follow against negligent ones.

