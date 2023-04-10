ASI among 2 cops suspended for taking bribe from driver in Ramban

Ramban: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday suspended two cops after a video of them taking bribe from a driver in Ramban district went viral on social media.

In a statement,a spokesperson said that a video was doing rounds on various social media platforms wherein a traffic cop deployed at Ramban Bazar to Trishol Morh was seen indulging in an unprofessional conduct by accepting money from a driver at Naka Trishol Morh.

The statement reads that taking a serious view of the incident, selection grade constable Mohammed Latief and his In charge ASI Bini Kumar were placed under suspension with immediate effect.

It reads further a departmental enquiry has been initiated against the duo—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print