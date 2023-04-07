Weather improves in J&K, likely to stay mainly dry till April 10

Srinagar: After a few days of intermittent rainfall, weather improved in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and is likely to stay “mainly dry” till April 10.

A meteorological department official here said that light rain at isolated places towards late afternoon/evening was expected on April 11.

Regarding the temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 4.4°C against 6.3°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 3.0°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 1.8°C against 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 4.0°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.6°C against 3.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.6°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 2.1°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 1.7°C against 3.6°C on the previous night and it was 3.8°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 13.7°C against 14.7°C on the previous night. It was 4.1°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 7.1°C (below normal by 0.3°C), Batote 1.4°C (below normal by 1.4°C), Katra 12.6°C (2.5°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 4.3°C (1.7°C belownormal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 6.0°C and minus 0.6°C respectively, he added. (

