Militancy Has Not Ended But Rapidly Declining: DGP

Bandipora: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Thursday said that militancy was not over in Jammu and Kashmir but “it is surely declining rapidly”.

Talking to reporters on the side-lines of a function at Hajin, the top police officer said that the final call about allowing Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Eidgah Srinagar will be taken by the Divisional Administration in the days ahead.

“Militancy has not ended in Kashmir but it was fast declining. Police and security forces are working hard to eliminate the remaining (militants) wherever they are in the J&K,” he said, adding, “The youth who would otherwise fall prey to the false propaganda and get lured into militancy are now following their careers in competitive exams and sports.”

The youth and the people have understood the “false narrative that was being run from across to fuel militancy.”

The people of Kashmir, he said, have rejected that narrative and they are now contributing to the peace.

“Path of militancy is path of destruction and one who picks gun is getting killed by gun itself.”

The J&K police chief said that police have achieved a huge success in foiling the “designs of enemies to air-drop cash, IEDs, weapons and narcotics through drones”.

“Though the activity is less than what we have been noticing in the past but air-dropping of weapons through drones still takes place in Kuwpara, Baramulla, Rajouri and Poonch borders,” he said, adding, “We have seized huge quantities of weapons, money and narcotics and such bids are continuously being foiled.”

The DGP said that those involved in supplying drugs to J&K and even Punjab are being tracked and strict action is being taken against them.

He said that police have launched a massive campaign to root-out drug menace in J&K.

“Drugs are more challenging than (militancy) right now but we will overcome this like we have almost ended (militancy) here,” he said

Asked whether Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be allowed at Eidgah Srinagar as stated by Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi, the DGP said that final decision will be taken by the Divisional Administration Kashmir. “Srinagar has been peaceful and so are the other parts of Kashmir,” he said, adding, “There has been no law and order issue in Srinagar or elsewhere in Kashmir. Final decision about allowing Eid prayers at Eidgah will be taken by the divisional administration in the days ahead.

