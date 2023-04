Sopore: A woman was prevented from committing suicide in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Friday.

An official said that the woman was spotted by locals attempting to jump into the river Jhelum at Jamia bridge in Sopore.

“After noticing the doubtful movement, locals rushed towards her and foiled her suicide attempt”, the official said.

He said that the woman is a resident of Sher Colony locality—(KNO)

