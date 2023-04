Srinagar: An elderly man died while 5 others were injured in a road accident in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

An official said that the accident took place in Khamri village of the district, resuting in injuries to at least 6 people.

He said that all injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where one of them was declared dead on on arrival.

“He has been identified as Ab Gani Shiekh son of Sonaullah Shiekh,” the official said.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

