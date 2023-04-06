Situation Under Control: Div Com

SRINAGAR: Authorities in Kashmir valley on Wednesday said the Covid-19 situation is under control and is being monitored.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said there is no need to panic due to the rise in number of Covid cases. “The present cases might be due to some seasonal fluctuations as has been noticed in the past also that are normal and the situation is being monitored there is nothing to worry,” Bidhuri told reporters in Srinagar.

“If anybody feels having Covid symptoms should not take that lightly rather to go for the testing and adhere to the Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB),” he added The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir said if the cases are increasing the authorities might announce strict measures to prevent further spike.

“But presently there is nothing to worry and appropriate measures are being taken,” he added. Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an increasing number of Covid-19 cases for the past over one week and on April 3 Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) directed all Chief Medical Officers of the Valley to increase the rate of Covid-19 testing and establish flu clinics at all health institutions.

