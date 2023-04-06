Our economy growing stronger by month: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the inaugural session of the 3-day mega event on Panch Pran of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at University of Jammu, today.

The event is being organized by the University of Jammu, in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, Hindustan Samachar and Cluster University of Jammu.

The Lt Governor while talking about Amrit Kaal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Panch Pran said, the Five Resolves – resolve to move the country ahead as a Developed India, eradicating the mentality of slavery, be proud of India’s heritage and legacy, strength of unity and solidarity and duties of citizens towards the nation, will make India a developed country by 2047.

In 2047, when we celebrate 100 years of Independence, India will have the world’s youngest & most skilled workforce. Today we are the fifth largest economy in the world and in next 25 years, we will be a $26 trillion economy, observed the Lt Governor.

“The great challenge of transforming the country can be achieved by adopting the five resolves and achieving the targets to build a developed nation which our forefathers had envisioned,” added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor called upon the citizens and all stakeholders to adopt the “Panch Pran” call given by the PM Narendra Modi to move towards the golden era and to build a prosperous & welfare society.

“The age-old civilizational values based on ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’- everyone should be happy and prosperous- will continue to guide us in the making of modern India. Welfare of others is the core philosophy of our cultural heritage that will show the way to prosperity,” said the Lt Governor.

Amrit Yatra calls for dedication, determination and above all, it calls for faith in the abilities and centuries-old wisdom of inclusivity. Young men and women must work towards harnessing the tremendous capacities of various sectors to shape the destiny of our nation, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor highlighted the efforts to fulfil the resolutions of Prime Minister and to make Jammu Kashmir a major contributor in socio-economic development of the nation.

“J&K has made significant all-round progress and our economy is growing stronger by the month. The recent reforms have begun to unleash the untapped productivity and have succeeded in improving the quality of life for the people,” said the Lt Governor.

Several structural reforms and collective efforts of people with the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat are playing an important role by spearheading the cause of sustainable development, he added.

Underlining the unprecedented growth registered in various sectors, the Lt Governor said the Physical, Knowledge and Digital connectivity has infused a sense of self-confidence in the society and helping the administration to promote sustainable and equitable development.

Speaking on the accelerated pace of project completion, the Lt Governor noted that 50,627 projects were completed in 2021-22 and in FY 2022-23 we are hoping to cross 70,000 projects. He said the five resolves will ensure rapid economic development and creation of vast network of infrastructure for sustained growth.

Ajay Kumar Singh, Press Secretary to President of India in his keynote address said that the Prime Minister’s Panch Pran will put India in the league of most developed nations in the next 25 years.

Highlighting Prime Minister’s five resolves, Sh Singh said the people have to concentrate on their resolves and strength. We must take up the responsibility of fulfilling all the dreams of the freedom fighters by embracing those Panch Pran by 2047 when the country celebrates 100 years of independence. The responsibility of building a developed India lies with each of us, he added.

It is the combination of sociology and psychology added to traditional notion of development that makes the development process more effective and transformative. The Indian model of growth would be radically different from the rest of the developed nations and would have unique features of inclusivity and social justice, he said.

Prof Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor University of Jammu, highlighted the key features of the Panch Pran Utsav. The 3-day long event will cover lectures by prominent experts, showcasing of documentaries and exhibitions of cultural heritage, it was informed.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor inaugurated the Panch Pran exhibition and Pledge was administered to fulfil the five resolves of Hon’ble Prime Minister. A Newsletter of Jammu University was also released.

