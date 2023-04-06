J&K Reports 58 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 58 fresh covid-19 cases even as there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

They said that 23 cases were reported from Jammu division and 35 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 479937. Among the cases, 174184 are from Jammu division and 305753 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, 14 cases were reported from Srinagar, 12 from Jammu, seven from Budgam, six from Kulgam, four from Samba, three from Pulwama, two each from Baramulla and Ramban while one each from Udhampur, Rajouri, Doda, Poonch and Shopian.

There was no death, either from Jammu or Kashmir Valley during the time. So far 4786 people succumbed to the virus and among them include 2353 from Jammu division and 2433 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 10 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—four from Jammu division and six from Kashmir Valley. There are now 238 active cases— 61 in Jammu and 177 in Kashmir.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print