J&K Reports 48 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 48 fresh covid-19 cases even as there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that nine cases were reported from Jammu division and 39 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 479879. Among the cases, 174161 are from Jammu division and 305718 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, 10 cases were reported from Srinagar, seven each from Baramulla and Budgam, six each from Jammu and Kulgam, four from Ganderbal, two from Pulwama and one each from Udhampur, Ramban, Reasi, Kupwara, Anantnag, and Bandipora.

There was no death, either from Jammu or Kashmir Valley during the time. So far 4786 people succumbed to the virus and among them include 2353 from Jammu division and 2433 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 13 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—one from Jammu division and 12 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 191 active cases— 43 in Jammu and 148 in Kashmir.

