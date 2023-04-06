Eid prayers at historic Eidgah unlikely

Srinagar: Eid prayers at historic Eidgah here are unlikely to be allowed as security establishment has expressed apprehensions about “fomenting of trouble by vested interest to vitiate the peace” in the Kashmir Valley.
A police officer on condition of anonymity told GNS that even though no decision has been taken about holding and otherwise of the Eid prayers, “it was mostly unlike as trouble mongers may use the occasion to foment trouble and vitiate the prevailing peace.”
“Security clearance for such an occasion is must and police establishment is of the belief that it should not be allowed,” the officer said, adding, “the decision lies with the government.”
Earlier this week, the Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board had indicated at holding congregational Eid prayers at historic Eidgah after 2019.
Talking to media persons at Waqf Office Srinagar on the sidelines of a meeting, Waqf Chairperson, Dr. Darakshan Andrabi had said that “if weather permitted”, Eid prayers will be held at Eidgah. “The (Waqf) Board will initiate necessary cleanliness drive and arrangements for the smooth conduct of congregational prayers at the historic venue”, Andrabi had said. (GNS)
