Amritpal Singh: Massive search in Hoshiarpur village after some abandon car following police chase

Hoshiarpur (Punjab): The Punjab Police has launched a massive door-to-door search operation in a Hoshiarpur village following inputs that radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his aide could be in the area.

There was heavy police deployment in and around the Marnaian village here as police began the operation late on Tuesday night after some suspects abandoned their vehicle following a chase.

A team of the counterintelligence wing of the Punjab Police Tuesday evening had chased a car from Phagwara after it suspected that fugitive Amritpal and his aide could be in that vehicle, police sources said.

