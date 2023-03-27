Govt Providing Housing Facilities Akin To KPs For Non-J&K Employees: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the government will provide housing facilities akin to Kashmiri Pandits to government employees who are non-J&K residents.

He also said that a law will soon be enacted to provide land and homes to poor lot of the UT.

“I am surprised to see that in J&K there has been no law for providing law and homes to the poor. J&K administration is working on it and very soon there will be a law enacted in this regard,” the LG said while speaking on the 450th Prakash Utsav of Goswami Shri Guru Nabha Dass Ji Maharaj in Jammu. He said that the poor lot will have better land and housing facilities soon.

He said that the poor will get land and homes too. “Everything will be done for them by the J&K administration,” the LG said. He said the way the administration led by him provided housing facilities to migrant Kashmiri Pandits, similar facilities will be provided to government employees who are non-J&K residents.

“We will ensure that safe and secure accommodation is provided to the employees who belong to other parts of the country and are presently posted in J&K. We know working in Kashmir is a bit challenging,” the LG said.

He said that the administration is committed to convert dreams of Prime Minister Narendera Modi about J&K into action on ground.

“I was surprised to see 270 trucks ferrying files of darbar move from Srinagar to Jammu. Today, we are the number one UT in the country to have E-services. We have 450 E-Services, 102 services under PGSA. There are some gaps that are being filled by May this year,” he said.

The LG said that there was a time when only 7 km of road was laid in J&K and today the figure is 20 km and 15 kms of road is being macadamised on a daily basis.

“A lot has changed in the past three years. Under the self-employment scheme and women self-help groups, hundreds of youth including young girls were trained to become good entrepreneurs. In every Panchayat, youth are being selected for entrepreneurship training and 20 youth are being trained under skill development program,” he said. (agencies)

