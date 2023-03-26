Highway Reopens After 14 Hours Closure

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar Highway was closed to vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and mudslides at Ramban for several hours before it was thrown open after clearance of debris, officials said.
A traffic department official said that the highway was blocked due to shooting stones and landslides at Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban.
Subsequently, he said, the clearance work of the highway – the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting it with the rest of the world– was underway immediately.
“The highway remained blocked for 14 hours at several places on highway due to shooting stones/landslides,” he said.
Regarding traffic on Sunday, he said, LMVs Passenger and Private Cars shall be allowed from both sides on highway viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa subject to fair weather and road clearance. “TCU Jammu/Srinagar shall be liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.”