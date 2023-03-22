Navroz celebrated

Srinagar: The Persian New Year Navroz was celebrated with traditional and religious fervor in the Valley on Tuesday along with the other parts of the world.
Many locals here in Srinagar said that families mainly from the Shia community wish and greet each other ‘Navroz Mubarak’, with children wearing new dresses.
“The day starts with the special prayers and during the day friends and relatives visit the families to greet each other, wearing new clothes, children go to the parks with their peers”, Imran Ahmad, a local Srinagar resident said.
He said that on this special festive day Muslims mainly from the Shia community during pre-dawn hours go to the graveyards to pray for their deceased family members or relatives and that a day before the marking of the festival they also prepare special dishes, which include fish, meat, chicken and Nadroo.(KNO)