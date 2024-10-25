2 soldiers, 2 porters killed in Gulmarg

Omar Says Recent Spate Of Attacks In Kashmir Matter Of Serious Concern; Mehbooba also Condemns

Srinagar: Two soldiers and two porters were killed and three other army personnel were injured on Thursday when militants attacked an Army vehicle in Gulmarg area, officials said.

They said the militants opened fire on the vehicle at Botapathri near Nagin post.

The officials said two soldiers and two porters were killed in the attack, while three soldiers sustained injuries. The injured soldiers were rushed to a hospital, they added.

“Very unfortunate news about the attack on the army vehicles in the Boota Pathri area of North Kashmir which has resulted in some casualties & injuries,” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a tweet. “This recent spate of attacks in Kashmir is a matter of serious concern. I condemn this attack is the strongest possible terms & send my condolences to the loved ones of the people who lost their lives,” he said, adding, “I also pray that injured make a complete & swift recovery.”

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers.

“Shocked & deeply saddened by the militant attack on an army convoy in Baramulla in which a civilian porter has been killed. Condemn it unequivocally & pray for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers,” Mehbooba wrote on X.