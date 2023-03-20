Sleet In Gulmarg, Rains Lash Plains In J&K

Srinagar: Rains lashed most of plains in Jammu and Kashmir including Srinagar while Gulmarg received sleet in the last 24 hours, the weather department said on Monday.

A meteorological department official here said in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Gulmarg received 15.8mm of sleet while Srinagar had 2.0mm of rain, Qazigund 7.4mm, Pahalgam 14.5mm, Kupwara 4.5mm, Kokernag 14.4mm, Jammu 0.0mm, Banihal 27mm, Batote 21mm and Bhaderwah 8mm.

Regarding the forecast, he said, generally cloudy weather with possibility of rain was expected in the next 24 hours.

On March 21, he said, “a brief spell of thunderstorm with rain was likely at isolated (50-60% chance) towards evening.”

From March 22-23, he said, dry weather was expected while weather was likely to be generally cloudy with intermittent light rain with thunder at scattered places on March 24- 25. Thereafter, he said, the weather was expected to be dry with “no forecast of any major rain/snow till March 28 in J&K.”

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 7.2°C against 5.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 6.0°C against 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 2.6°C against 1.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.6°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 3.2°C against 4.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 14.7°C against 14.2°C on the previous night. It was 0.2°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 6.2°C (above normal by 1.3°C), Batote 6.9°C (above normal by 0.2°C), Katra 14.1°C (1.5°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 7.0°C (3.1°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil, he said, recorded a low of minus 1.5°C and minus 4.2°C respectively. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print