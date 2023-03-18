Budgam murder: DLSA directs SSP to lodge FIR against persons involved in circulating, uploading pictures, videos of victim

Srinagar: The District Legal Services Authority Budgam on Saturday directed police in to lodge FIR against the persons who have uploaded the videos and pictures of the lady killed brutally in the district.

The District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), District Court Complex Budgam in an order, a copy of which lies with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) has directed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam to lodge FIR against the persons, who have uploaded and circulated the pictures and videos of victim.

“It has been observed that the media and general public have been circulating the videos of the recent victim of Soibugh Budgam, who was murdered brutally. Moreover, the pictures of the victim and the videos of her autopsy have also been uploaded and circulated by a number of persons, thereby violating the right to privacy of the victim and her family. Such actions of the above persons and agencies are against law wherein the identity of the victim is revealed and even her private videos have been uploaded and circulated including the video of the autopsy of the deceased victim, which is punishable under law,” the order reads.

It added that as such, the media and general public is informed through to stop revealing the identity of the victim and also circulating her pictures immediately, failing which, the violators shall be booked under law.

“Hence, the SSP Budgam is directed to lodge FIR against the persons who have uploaded and circulated the pictures and videos of the Victim,” it added.

Further, Ld. Special Mobile magistrate Budgam is requested to direct the concerned social media agencies to remove the pictures and videos of the victim from all social media platforms and also block the accounts of such violators, it added—(KNO)

