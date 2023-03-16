US Senate confirms former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as envoy to India

Washington: Eric Garcetti, President Joe Biden’s close aide, will be the next US Ambassador to India after the Senate confirmed his nomination, ending a protracted hiatus of over two years to fill the key diplomatic position.

The Senate voted 52-42 to confirm the former Los Angeles mayor’s nomination on Wednesday. Garcetti, 52, lost the votes of three Democrats but convinced seven Republicans to cross the aisle, winning him the job.

His nomination had been pending before the US Congress since July 2021 when he was nominated for the prestigious diplomatic posting by Biden.

