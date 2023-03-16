Pak judge offers to stop arrest attempts against Imran if ex-PM surrenders in court

Islamabad: A district court judge in Pakistan said on Thursday he would halt attempts by the Islamabad police to arrest Imran Khan in a corruption case if the ousted premier surrendered before the court.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal said this during the hearing of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) case seeking criminal proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief for hiding details of Toshakhana gifts.

The judge had re-issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 70-year-old Khan on February 28 and directed the capital city police to bring him to court by March 18.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print