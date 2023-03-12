Property Tax— Doors Of Admin Open For Dialogue: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that the door of the administration were open for dialogue on property tax.

He also conducted on-site inspection of key projects in Jammu and reviewed ongoing construction work of Jambu Zoo, Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and Tawi Riverfront Project.

“I believe, we have not left any scope for them on such issues. The interests of the people of J&K have been given top priority while framing the property tax policy. The tax amount fixed is one-tenth of the tax being paid by the people in Shimla, Ambala, and Dehradun,” he said.

He said there will be no tax on property in rural areas and 40 per cent population in urban areas, where 40 per cent of people have to pay around Rs 1000 annually.

Similarly, Sinha said there are 1.01 lakh shops, out of which 46 per cent of shops fall below 100 square feet and have to pay around Rs 700 annually and 36,000 shopkeepers only Rs 2000 annually on account of property tax.

“We have issued toll-free numbers and sought suggestions from the public if they feel there is a scope for improvement. If there is a need for any relief, we will definitely give it to the public,” he said, adding his doors are open for dialogue on the issue.

On the protests by job aspirants over hiring of a previously blacklisted company for conducting computer-based written tests, he said “the issue is before the court and the Constitution does not permit me to speak on it.”

The Lt Governor ascertained the progress of the work being carried out at all the three sites, and laid emphasis on timely completion of the projects.

Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Government Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment briefed the Lt Governor on the progress of Jambu Zoo. He informed that the high level team of Central Zoo Authority will be visiting for the final inspection this month and the entire process will be completed within the time frame.

During his visit at the construction site of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the Lt Governor interacted with the temple officials and asked them to start construction of a Gurukul and Health Centre simultaneously.

Later, the Lt Governor made an inspectional visit to Tawi Riverfront project site, which envisages to reduce erosion & flood and to provide socio-cultural amenities for sustainable development of the city.

The vibrant riverfront will ensure urban infrastructure sustainability. Once completed, the project will provide unique business opportunities and help in overall social upliftment. With social infrastructure and recreation facilities, Tawi Riverfront will enhance the quality of life of the citizens, said the Lt Governor.

Rahul Yadav, Commissioner JMC gave a detailed presentation on the ongoing works of the project.

Interacting with media persons, the Lt Governor said the progress on all the projects visited today is satisfactory.

The aspirations of the people of Jammu would be fulfilled soon. These projects will boost the Tourism in Jammu and the footfall of tourists from outside will increase the economic activities and income of the people, the Lt Governor said.

Speaking on property tax, the Lt Governor said, “People’s interest is our ‘top priority’. The doors of administration are open for dialogue”.

Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department; Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Sh Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu and other senior officials accompanied the Lt Governor during his visits.

