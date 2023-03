Srinagar: At least two boys were left wounded after bitten by stray dogs in Tekipora Lolab area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said.

They said that the duo namely Uzair Ahmad Khan (9), son of Abdul Gaffar Khan and Henan Ahmad son of Abdul Ahad Rather was bitten by stray dogs this morning.

The duo was immediately taken to SDH Sogam for treatment, they said. (GNS)

