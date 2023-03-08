Mercury Rises In J&K Barring Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Kupwara

Srinagar: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather, the minimum temperature recorded a rise in Jammu and Kashmir barring Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Kupwara on Wednesday, officials said.

An official of the meteorological department here said Srinagar recorded a low of 3.5°C against 3.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 2.4°C against 2.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 1.7°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.1°C against 3.9°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.6°C against minus 0.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 0.2°C against 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 14.6°C against 12.9°C on the previous night. It was 0.6°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 4.7°C (above normal by 0.6°C), Batote 7.6°C (above normal by 1.7°C), Katra 11.8°C (0.3°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 4.1°C (1.0°C above normal). The MeT department has forecast dry weather to continue till March 12. (GNS)

