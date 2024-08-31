CS for 100% digitization of revenue records along with geo-referencing of cadastal maps

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting of Revenue Department to have appraisal about the modernization and updation of revenue records across the revenue villages of the UT.

Besides Financial Commissioner Revenue, the meeting was attended by Secretary Revenue; Commissioner, Survey & Land Records and other officers of the Department.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary emphasised upon time bound digitization of whole repository of revenue records of all the revenue villages of the UT.

He also urged the concerned to take necessary steps for digitization of cadastal maps which would eventually help in triggering mutations automatically after registration of various kind of deeds by the applicants.

He also underscored the need of assuring quality of these records by putting adequate checks. He called for updating the softwares as per the latest versions available in the market for smooth and user friendly experience of all.

While noticing the issue of missing records in several villages, especially maps (mussavis), the Chief Secretary directed for acting tough against the responsible persons. He advised for registration of FIRs against such miscreants so that action as per law is taken against them.

While speaking in this meeting, the Financial Commissioner (Revenue), Shaleen Kabra observed that much of the work has already been done including digitization of Jamabandis/Record of Rights (RoRs) by the Department in a considerably short span of time.

He further made out that the Department is in the process of ‘quality checking’ of all these digitized records and in next few months the same is going to be freezed for taking further steps of integration and upgradation.

While highlighting the performance and way forward for the Department in the direction of modernization of revenue records, the Secretary Revenue, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan informed the meeting that the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) aims at computerization of records, capacity building and establishment of modern infrastructure for safety and security of these records.

The meeting was apprised that much of the work has been accomplished in this direction that also with utilization of departmental human resources saving huge amount of the government exchequer.

It was added that lakhs of documents stands digitized/scanned to ensure their availability and accessibility for one and all. It was revealed that almost 100% scanning of revenue records has been done in addition to digitization of RoRs/Jamabandis of revenue villages.

The meeting was apprised that the Department is continuously striving for digitization of cadastal maps, which has been completed upto the extent of nearly 95%, most of which 89.97% have been geo-referenced also.

It was disclosed that the next step is integration of these maps with the digitized revenue records to make the tasks of bringing automation in updation of revenue records successful in future.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print