These are challenging times for our police forces: LG

Says There’s Need To Be Vigilant To ‘Neutralise Ecosystem Supporting Militancy’

Kathua: Lauding the role of Jammu and Kashmir Police in its fight against militancy, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday highlighted the need to neutralise the ecosystem providing “ideological and financial” support to it in J&K.

He said it is the sacred duty of the J and K administration to provide a safe, secure and right environment to the common man.

The Lt Governor was speaking at the attestation-cum-passing out parade of recruit constables of 29th Basic Recruitment Training Course (BRTC) at S Prithinandan Singh Police Training School here.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh also attended the function, which saw a total of 480 new recruits, including 49 women recruit constables, formally joining the police after completing their rigorous training.

Out of 480, as many as 330 constables have already served as Special Police Officers (SPOs), a police spokesman said, adding recruit constable Sunali Bhagat emerged as the best all-rounder.

Recruit constables Sarleen Kour, Sapna Saini, Heena Choudhary and Nitika Rajput were also felicitated by the Lt Governor for their excellent performances during the training.

Congratulating the new recruits on becoming a part of “one of the finest police forces in the country”, Sinha said, “I am confident that you will discharge your responsibility towards the nation with utmost sensitivity, commitment and dedication.”

“The integrity, dedication and professionalism of J and K Police is pivotal in the fight against (militancy). We all take pride in the excellence and professionalism displayed by J and K Police in handling narco-terrorism and enforcing the rule of law,” he said.

Sinha stressed upon the future-ready policing strategies to tackle the new forms of internal security challenges.

“These are challenging times for our police forces as the world today is facing conventional and non-conventional threats. We need to be vigilant and determined to neutralise the ecosystem providing ideological and financial support to (militants),” the Lt Governor said.

He said, “We believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and peaceful coexistence. There is no place for subversive elements in a civilized society.”

Referring to the smuggling of large quantities of narcotics from across the border to “fund militancy”, he said narco-terrorism has become one of the biggest threats to the society.

“The administration, J and K Police and our security forces are committed to dealing with challenges of narco-terror in a comprehensive manner. J and K is on the march and is being transformed,” he said.

Sinha said, “It is our sacred duty to provide a safe, secure and right environment to fulfill the aspirations of the common man.”

Noting that the top positions in the batch has been secured by women constables, the Lt Governor said these achievements show that the women in J and K are no less than anyone.

The Lt Governor asked the DGP to consider increasing the quota of reservation for women in the police force.

DGP Singh extended his best wishes to the new recruits.

“The skills, knowledge, values that you have acquired during your training will serve as the foundation for your career in this noble profession,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor-led administration for its continuous support in police modernisation.

Earlier, Principal, S P S Police Training School, Kathua, Roop Raj informed about the training programme on various specialised modules and other activities conducted during the training course.

An oath was administered to the passing out cadets for performing their duties with dedication and honesty.

The Lt Governor took the salute and witnessed the spectacular parade and martial art demonstration.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print