Schools Reopen Today

Srinagar: Srinagar city and rest of Kashmir will sprung to life on Wednesday as children will make their way to schools after winter vacations.

In many parts, mostly Lal Chowk, the number of vehicles is likely to increase due to reopening of schools and at rush hour, there is likely to be massive traffic jams.

In the meantime, the School Education Department Tuesday changed school timing in Srinagar city from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Under Secretary to government for School Education Department said, “I am directed to convey approval of the department for change of school timings in Srinagar City from 9 Am to 2 Pm from March-01.”

The School Education Department on November-25 announced closure of schools for winter vacations in a phased manner in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu division from December-01-2022 to February-28-2023.

The vacations for primary level classes’ upto 5th standard was observed from December-01 to February-28 while for the 6th to 8th standard, the closure of schools for winter vacations was observed from December-12 to February-28.

Likewise, in case of secondary and senior secondary level students, vacation was observed from December-19 to February-28.

According to official figures, a total of 10,851 government and 2550 private schools are functioning in the Kashmir division.

