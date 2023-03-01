Schools Reopen In Kashmir Valley, Parents Unhappy Over ‘Too Early’ Timings In Srinagar

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley including this summer capital of J&K sprung to life on Wednesday as children made their way to schools after long winter vacations.

The students dressed in uniforms were seen heading to respective schools very early in the morning as the School Education Department has changed school timing in Srinagar city from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some parents even expressed resentment over “too early” schooling. “The interest of students should be paramount. Normally timings used to be changed from April 1,” a number of parents said, adding, “There is still considerable chill during the morning hours and people at the helm of affairs should not lose sight of it.”

The schools up to class 5th were ordered to observe winter vacation from December 1 to February 28, the classes from 6th to 8th from December 12 and those from 9th to 12 standard from December 19. (GNS)

