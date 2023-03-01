Missing Kupwara man’s body found from woods after 75 days

Srinagar: 75 days after going missing, body of a man from Kunan area was recovered from PK Galli forests in the north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday, police said.

“In continuation to missing of Abdul Rashid Dar of Kunan area of Kupwara on December 16,2022 today early in the morning a dead (body was) recovered from Zurhama -PK Galli forests,” a police spokesperson said in a statement , adding, “The body was brought to SDH Kupwara where it was identified by the relatives of (the) missing person). After completing all medico-legal formalities including post mortem by a team of doctors, he said, the body was handed over to the family members for burial. “Cognisance of the matter has been taken for further investigations,” he said, adding, “Further details will be shared.”

At a presser, a police officer had said that the man was allegedly picked up by the army for questioning in connection with militancy related investigation. However the officer had said that he fled from custody.

People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti had also sought the intervention of commander of Army’s 15 Corps. “A youngster detained by Army on 13th December has allegedly escaped from their custody & is now missing. Worrying that a civilian goes missing in Army custody. Request the Core (sic) Commander to kindly intervene,” she had tweeted. (GNS)

