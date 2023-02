Srinagar: School Education Department Tuesday changed school timing in Srinagar city from 9Am to 2 Pm.

Under Secretary to government for School Education Department said, “I am directed to convey approval of the department for change of school timings in Srinagar City from 9 Am to 2 Pm from March-01.”

Pertinently, Schools in Kashmir division are all set to resume academics from March-01 following the winter vacation of over two months—(KNO

