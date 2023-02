Srinagar: Authorities are attaching four houses in Srinagar and Anantnag districts in connection with a militancy case, officials said on Monday.

A senior police officer said that State Investigation Unit of police is attaching three houses at Barthana Qamarwi Srinagar and one at Sangam Anantnag.

The cction by the authorities was taken in connection with case (FIR no. 127/22), the officer said.

The case pertains to recovery of arms and ammunition from members of TRF group, the officer.(GNS)

