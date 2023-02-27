ADGP Kashmir Visits Pulwama, held security review meeting

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on monday visited district Pulwama inwake of minority killing, where he held a detailed security review meeting in which officers of Police and other security forces participated.

In a handout said , the police said that in the security meeting officers including Army’s Sector Commander, DIG Police, DIG CRPF, SSP Pulwama, Army’s CO and CRPF’s Commandants and other officers were present. ADGP Kashmir was briefed about the overall security measures put in place by the participating officers.

During the meeting, ADGP Kashmir imparted upon them to implement additional security measures in order to prevent such militan incidents. While instructing the officers present in the meeting, the ADGP Kashmir stressed to enhance counter-militancy operations in Pulwama District. He also directed police officers present in the meeting to generate more humint & techint and further launch counter-militwncy operations along with security forces. Besides, the process for identifying hybrid militants and taking appropriate actions were also discussed in the meeting, reads the statement.(GNS)

