J&K govt terminates 23 ReT teachers over ‘invalid’ board certificates

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has terminated the services of 23 ReT teachers over ‘invalid’ qualification certificates acquired from un-recognised boards.

The termination order has been issued by the Director School Education Jammu (DSEJ) Ravi Shankar Sharma stating that the 23 RETs of different districts of Jammu division have acquired their qualification from the Boards which have not been granted equivalence by the J&K Board of School Education (BOSE).

“A committee was constituted to review the pending regularization cases of RETs and the meeting of the ReT verification committee held on February 7 of 2023. The committee member in the meeting observed that 23 RETs of different districts of Jammu division have acquired their qualification from the Boards which have not been granted equivalence by the J&K Board of School Education, Jammu,” the order reads.

As per the order, it has been communicated that these boards have not been recognized by the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE) in India.

In wake of this the committee has recommended the termination of services 23 RETs “immediately as they do not possess the requisite qualification certificates”

In view of the recommendations of the committee, the DSEJ has directed the Chief Education Officer (CEO) of Jammu, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar and Rajouri districts to disengage the services of these teachers “immediately under an intimation to this office.”–

