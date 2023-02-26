J&K Government Dismisses 3 Employees For Anti-National Activities

Janmu:The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Sunday dismissed three employees under Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their involvement in anti-national activities.

Article 311 of the Constitution of India provides for dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under Union or a State, a statement issued to GNS

The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State, such as involvement in terror related activities and drug trafficking.

Manzoor Ahmad Itoo, Junior Engineer (Public Works Department) in PMGSY, Bandipore, Syed Saleem Andrabi, Orderly in Social Welfare Department, Tehsil Handwara, District Kupwara and Mohd. Aurif Sheikh, Teacher in Government Middle School, Pagihalla, Mahore, Reasi are the employees against whom action has been taken.

Manzoor Ahmad Itoo had played an important role in mobilizing people in support of the terrorists and also motivating youth to join terrorist ranks, which posed a serious threat to the security of the Indian State.

Syed Saleem Andrabi has been found involved in drug trafficking. Further, Mohd. Aurif Sheikh, has been found involved in planting IEDs, on the instructions of terrorists operating from Pakistan, thus causing loss of human lives and damage to public properties.

Government has adopted a Zero tolerance policy towards anti-national elements who have been taking advantage of being in Government. Prior to these three dismissals, 44 government officials have been dismissed invoking provisions of Article 311 of Constitution of India.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print