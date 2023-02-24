Mar 15 Deadline Set For T-5 Tunnel

800M Long Channel Will Bypass Treacherous Panthyal Stretch: Officials

Ramban: Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam today inspected ongoing work on the critical Tunnel T-5 which shall bypass the vulnerable Panthyal stretch of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, NH44.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Harbans Sharma, was also present on the occasion.

Emphasizing upon the significance of Tunnel T-5 for the safety of passengers travelling on the road, the Deputy Commissioner asked the executing agency to work in triple shifts to complete the work within the set deadline of March 15 next month.

The SDM Ramsoo was directed to assign magisterial duty to senior Revenue Officer who shall facilitate the ongoing works and submit a daily report till the work is completed and Tunnel was made operational.

The 800 metre long Tunnel T-5 will bypass the treacherous Panthyal stretch on NH44, which witnesses constant shooting stones and sliding in the recent past completely damaging the Steel Tunnel erected at the spot.

The DC also inspected the road clearance works on Nachlana-Sher Bibi stretch where traffic was halted for almost 2 days due to heavy landslides at Shalgadi.

Urging the passengers and drivers to drive with caution and maintain lane discipline, the Deputy Commissioner said the No Traffic Days on February 24, March 3 and March 10 will be strictly implemented and no vehicle will be allowed to travel on the National Highway in Ramban, which shall allow NHAI to carry out repairs and maintenance works in a hassle-free manner.

