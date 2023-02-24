Adopt Compassionate Attitude Towards Litigants: CJ To Judicial Officers

Pays Maiden Visit To Court Complex Srinagar

Srinagar: Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh N Kotiswar Singh on Thursday asked judicial officers to adopt a compassionate attitude towards litigants especially women victims.

The Chief Justice made the remarks in his address to the judicial officers after paying his maiden visit to District Court Complex, Mominabad, Srinagar after assuming charge of the office.

He was accompanied by Justices Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Javed Iqbal Wani, Mohan Lal, Wasim Sadiq Nargal and Rajesh Sekhri.

The Chief Justice addressed the judicial officers and took stock of the functioning of the courts and lauded efforts of all the judges.

He assured all the judicial officers of best support from High Court and urged upon them to extend utmost dedication, diligence and compassion towards upholding the dignity and honour of the institution, according to a statement issued here by the officials. “He also emphasized upon adopting a compassionate attitude towards litigants especially women victims.”

Earlier Chief Justice and other Judges of the High Court were welcomed with guard of honour from a squad of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The Chief Justice inspected the court complex including Family Court, POSCO Court, Vulnerable Witness Deposition Court, Vidhik Seva Kendra, E-Seva Kendra, Help Desk, Crèche and other sections.

He along with other High Court Judges visited the District Legal Services Authority Srinagar and took firsthand appraisal of working of Chief Legal Aid Defense System and Legal Aid Clinics.

Meanwhile, Jawad Ahmad Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, apprised the Chief Justice of working of the courts with relevant statistics. He expressed gratitude to Administrative Judge, Justice Tashi Rabstan for his full support to all the judges.

Lastly, Chief Justice and other High Court Judges planted a sapling in the court complex Srinagar.

