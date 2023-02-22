KCC&I elects 21 member of Executive Committee

Srinagar: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCC&I) on Tuesday elected its new executive committee with 21 candidates in the fray emerging victorious.
42 candidates were in fray and 21 of them emerged victorious with Akib Chaya bagging highest votes of 453 followed by Umar Nazir Tibatbaqal (444).
“I want to take this opportunity to thank each and everyone who supported for me and my team Hope 21 and gave us a landslide victory of all 21 seats,” Chaya said, adding, “I would also like to express my deepest gratitude for taking me to the top of the victory list with 453 votes. Your trust and support will be of utmost concern at KCCI now.’
Those who have been elected include Aashaq Hussain Shangloo, Faiz Ahmad Bakshi, Javid Ahmad Bhat, Amir Manzoor, Muzaffar Majid Jan, Ashfaq Ahmad Zahgeer, Farooq Ahamd Kuthoo, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Fayaz Ahmad Punjabi, Altaf Ahmad Tramboo, Jagmohan Singh Raina, Mohammad Lateif Bhat, Siah Mohammad Ibrahim, Suhail Jan, Zubair Mahajan, Touseef Ahmad Bhat, Feroz Ahmad Bisati, Showkat Khan and Zahoor Hussain Alamgir.
The executive committee will now elect its body within a day, sources said.