Gap between civilians security forces reducing in Kashmir: SSB official

Srinagar: The general atmosphere in Kashmir has undergone a positive change as the gap between civilians and security forces has reduced over the past few years, a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) official said on Monday.

“There is a change in the atmosphere of the valley. Earlier, kids used to be scared of the security forces but now they have started to come closer. We will take them along and this bonding will be strengthened,” SSB 10 Battalion Commandant R S Rawat told reporters here.

Rawat was talking to reporters after flagging off 23 students from Government Boys Higher Secondary School Batamaloo on ‘Bharat Darshan’ tour, sponsored by the Ministry of Home Affairs, to Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

“This tour to Lucknow, Agra and Delhi will widen the vision of these students. Besides visiting places of historical importance, they are also scheduled to meet the Governor of Uttar Pradesh.

“This will be a new experience for these students as it will help them in personality development, which will, in turn, help them in making a better society,” Rawat added.

Principal of the school, Hilal Ahmad, said this tour will be a great experience for the students.

“They will get to see a different life in Lucknow, Agra and Delhi and compare it with their own. It will be an opportunity for them to explore life outside Kashmir,” Ahmad said.–(PTI)

