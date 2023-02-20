7 Absconders Arrested in Last One Month in Srinagar

Srinagar’: Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday said to have arrested seven persons, evading arrest for years altogether, in last one month in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

The absconders said to have been arrested after strenuous efforts, as per a police spokesman, are involved in heinous cases registered against them in different police stations of District Srinagar.

The arrestees include; Farooq Ahmad Bhaga son of Gh Qadir, resident of Dalgate involved in case FIR No. 86/2006 U/S 379 RPC; Dr Arifat Jan wife of Tahir Gull, resident of Nigeen involved in Case FIR No. 139/2004 U/S 279, 337 RPC; Zameer Ahmad Shah son of Ghulam Mohd Shah resident of Panzoo Nowgam Involved in case FIR No. 14/2017 U/S 120-B, 392, 457, 201 RPC; Manzoor Ahmad Bhat Jogilanker P/S Rainawari Srinagar son of Abdul Rehman resident of Jogilanker P/S Rainawari Srinagar FIR No 35/1990 U/S 379 RPC of P/S Nishat; Rashid Iqbal Malik son of Mohammad Iqbal resident of Check Narwa Banihal Case FIR No. 26/2018 U/s354-D RPC; Nazir Ahmad Shigun son of Mohammad Sultan resident of Firdousabad Batamalo Case FIR No. 82/2006 U/S 341,323 RPC of PS Batmaloo; Mohammad Qasim Shah son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Khag Beerwah case FIR No. 79/2003 U/S 3/7 EC Act and Aijaz Ahmad Gujree @ Tiger Abdul Rehman case FIR No. 74/018 U/S 302 IPC P/S Baramulla A/P CJS Jamia Mohalla Old Town Baramulla case FIR No. 116/2015 US 147,148,149,152,307,336,120-B RPC.

The arrestees have been produced before the competent Courts for further action under law, the police spokesman said .

