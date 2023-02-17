Lone pediatrician shares double patient load at SDH Pampore

Pampore: A lone pediatrician at Sub District Hospital Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district caters to around 200 patients on a daily basis. A number of parents told Kashmir Reader that there were two pediatricians at the hospital earlier.

“The doctors were seeing the patients in equal proportion and everything was running smoothly,” Faizan Gulzar, a parent of a child patient, told Kashmir Reader.

Based on information shared by some official with him, Gulzar said one among the two pediatricians was transferred to Khrew where the doctor was attached to Gousia hospital Srinagar.

“Since then there is a lot of rush and the only doctor is under tremendous pressure of patient load,” he said, adding, “I have been waiting at SDH Pampore since morning. This time it is around 3:00 pm and I am not sure whether my kid will get his turn or not.

Another patient from Khrew told Kashmir Reader that authorities should take steps to manage the huge rush.

“They should depute another pediatrician at SDH so that there no jumbling,” he said.

Mohammad Yusuf, a local of Pampore town, who was attending his child at the SDH: “There is a huge rush of patients. The government should depute one pediatrician at SDH Pampore to ease patients’ rush and load shared by the lone doctor.”

“There was a crisis at Gousia hospital as government terminated services of NHM doctor there and we had to depute a doctor in the place,” Dr Mir Mushtaq Ahmad, spokesperson Directorate Of Health Services Kashmir told Kashmir Reader.

“If there is a severe problem at Sub District Hospital Pampore, we will take up the matter with CMO Pulwama and if there is an availability of doctors within the district then a pediatrician will be deputed to SDH Pampore,” he added.

