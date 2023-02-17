Assured road to Amarnath shrine will be approved this year: Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed confidence Thursday that a road project connecting the Amarnath cave shrine will be approved this year as the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation has completed its preliminary project report.

Once the road is built, pilgrims from across the country and Jammu and Kashmir will be able to visit and pay obeisance at the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, Sinha said.

“There was an unfortunate incident during the yatra last year. I myself visited the yatra route. I have tried and I am confident that (Amarnath) route can be constructed the way the road for the Char Daam Yatra has been constructed,” Sinha said.

The lieutenant governor was addressing a gathering at a Maha Shivratri fair at the Jagti migrant camp here.

He said the route would start from Pahalgam via Panjtarni and Sangam top to Baltal. “Government of India’s NHIDCL has made its preliminary report. I am assured that this year, the road (project) will be approved,” he said.

LG said the project will be completed within four to five years.

Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has assigned the construction of the ‘Sheshnag Tunnel’ on the Khanabal-Baltal section of NH-501 to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

The NHIDCL has invited Request for Proposals (RFP) and the bidding will start from February 13. The due date for bidding is February 20.

