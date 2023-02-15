Poor, landless won’t be touched during eviction drive: DC Srinagar

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar on Wednesday said the administration will not touch the poor and landless people during the anti-encroachment drive as directed by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad, said they are following the directions of LG and it is clear that the administration will not touch the poor and landless people.

He also said the ongoing development works in Lal Chowk and other areas will take pace as work will continue during night shift in view of the improvement in weather conditions.

“The ongoing works will be completed on set deadline. Work is going on and with the improvement in weather conditions it will be done in night shifts as well,” he said.

Asked about the fake list of encroachers, he said two such episodes have been reported so far with an aim to create panic among masses. “The Cyber Police has also taken cognizance in this regard and those involved in the act will face the law,” he said.

He also said that the G-20 meeting is going to take place in Srinagar, which is a proud moment for Jammu and Kashmir, especially for the people of Srinagar.

On being asked about fencing of bridges in view of suicide incidents, he said fencing cannot reduce the number of suicides, but there is a need to ensure proper counselling.

“Parents should play their role as well. We will go through basic causes to deal with such incidents,” he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print